2 . Kevin Thomson

"I feel like it's been a more difficult start for Hibs because of the heroics in Europe, albeit falling short. Thought some of the performances, obviously Bowie's goal, one that will always stand out, you know, Boyle scoring his goals. But I just think when you get into Europe, which is obviously off the back of a successful previous season, you then have that difficult start. I think it's been tried and tested for loads of clubs in the past. I think now that's out the road they can concentrate domestically, out of the cup as well so Scottish Cup to look forward to. But I think the platform that they can hopefully build on, getting a point at Celtic Park albeit rode their luck, will give Dave and the boys some optimism. They are going to a Hearts team that are flying high, that have got right good players, a right good manager. It's not going to be easy." | SNS Group