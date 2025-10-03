It’s the game of the weekend and Scottish football is awash with excitement over the latest instalment of Hearts vs Hibs.
The Jambos head into the clash top of the table and surrounded by external talk of a Premiership title charge. Head coach Derek McInnes is having none of it at this early juncture with a tough battle at Tynecastle awaiting against their fierce rivals.
Last term’s third force are also undefeated but have drawn five on the bounce, their latest being an impressive defensive display during a 0-0 draw with champions Celtic. From scorelines to key players and everything in between, pundits up and down the land have had their say on how this game could unfold and those who’ll be key to it all.
Broadcasting their opinions from the Warm Up to PLZ and more, Here are the thoughts of 17 pundits on Hearts and Hibs ahead of the Edinburgh derby.
1. Derek Ferguson (Sportsound)
"I think it's going to be a real shootout. If the two teams go at it, I think we're going to be in for an absolute cracker.” Photo: SNS Group Ross MacDonald
2. Kevin Thomson
"I feel like it's been a more difficult start for Hibs because of the heroics in Europe, albeit falling short. Thought some of the performances, obviously Bowie's goal, one that will always stand out, you know, Boyle scoring his goals. But I just think when you get into Europe, which is obviously off the back of a successful previous season, you then have that difficult start. I think it's been tried and tested for loads of clubs in the past. I think now that's out the road they can concentrate domestically, out of the cup as well so Scottish Cup to look forward to. But I think the platform that they can hopefully build on, getting a point at Celtic Park albeit rode their luck, will give Dave and the boys some optimism. They are going to a Hearts team that are flying high, that have got right good players, a right good manager. It's not going to be easy." | SNS Group
3. Andy Halliday (Sky)
“What about the set-piece coach? Because, I mean, that's Craig Halkett's third goal of the season already. Stuart Findlay's obviously pitched in with a few as well. So, I think they're going to have a really good season. It'll be interesting to see how long they can maintain it. Obviously, they've got a derby coming up and then a game against Celtic in a couple of weeks' time as well. As it stands, Hearts are looking in a really good place.” | SNS Group
4. Kris Boyd (Warm Up)
"I think there's a different feel about Hearts. I think the signing of Stuart Findlay could be a masterstroke." | SNS Group / SFA