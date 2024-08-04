It’s been a busy summer of Hearts and Hibs transfer business but what about former stars at each club?

Not every move works out. Some stars thrive in a new setting while others are left wondering why they made their transfer at all, and Hearts and Hibs will hope their summer recruits this time around fall into the former category.

Taking a look at 18 players, nine from Hearts and nine from Hibs, we look at those previously situated in Edinburgh who’ve been on the move. Many are now at other Scottish clubs, some are further afield. Take a look below.

2 . Greg Docherty Moved to: Charlton | 2020 SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales