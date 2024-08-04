18 former Hearts and Hibs stars who've made transfer moves this summer window

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 4th Aug 2024, 19:00 BST

Hearts and Hibs players of the past have confirmed transfer deals.

It’s been a busy summer of Hearts and Hibs transfer business but what about former stars at each club?

Not every move works out. Some stars thrive in a new setting while others are left wondering why they made their transfer at all, and Hearts and Hibs will hope their summer recruits this time around fall into the former category.

Taking a look at 18 players, nine from Hearts and nine from Hibs, we look at those previously situated in Edinburgh who’ve been on the move. Many are now at other Scottish clubs, some are further afield. Take a look below.

Moved to: St Johnstone

1. Uche Ikpeazu

Moved to: St Johnstone | Getty Images

Moved to: Charlton

2. Greg Docherty

Moved to: Charlton | 2020 SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Moved to: Arbroath

3. Gavin Reilly in action for Hearts

Moved to: Arbroath | SNS Group

Moved to: Colchester United

4. Matt Macey

Moved to: Colchester United | SNS Group

