These stars have all turned out in maroon or green - but they will turn Hearts and Hibs rivals this season coming.

The Jambos are looking to build on a strong first full season under head coach Steven Naismith. They will be competing in either the Europa League or Europa Conference, and have already made four signings ahead of it.

For Hibs, they are already back in pre-season training with a friendly to come against Edinburgh City before the end of the month. Their season starts in the Premier Sports Cup group stage under new head coach David Gray.

Other clubs are also making signings, with some former Hearts and Hibs stars either moving across clubs in the Scottish top flight, or returning to it. Some ex-Jambos and Hibees will be at the same clubs they were last term.

We take a look at 18 players who have played for either of the capital clubs, and could face them in the Premiership this term.