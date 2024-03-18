There are just eight games left to play in the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season for the majority of teams in the division. We're almost done - but for now, let's take a look the team of the season so far.
The Scottish Premiership team of the season contains players from a litany of teams, including Hearts, Rangers, Celtic, Motherwell and St. Johnstone. All entries in this list have been based on WhoScored's rating system.
While there are two Hearts players in the list, none of Hibs' stars managed to make it into the XI. Perhaps this will change when we list our team of the season after 38 games have been played - we will have to wait and see.