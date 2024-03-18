There are just eight games left to play in the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season for the majority of teams in the division. We're almost done - but for now, let's take a look the team of the season so far.

The Scottish Premiership team of the season contains players from a litany of teams, including Hearts, Rangers, Celtic, Motherwell and St. Johnstone. All entries in this list have been based on WhoScored's rating system.