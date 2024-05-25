The curtain has fallen on another Scottish Premiership season.

One final match is left in the domestic Scottish football calendar after Celtic rounded off their latest term with a final triumph over Rangers in the Scottish Cup. Ross County host Raith Rovers in the second leg of the Premiership play-off final to see who takes the final top table spot next term.

It’s been a thrilling season for all involved, filled with twists and turns, controversial moments and more memories for fans to treasure.

Each team in the Premiership has boasted its stars but who has performed the best statistically throughout the 2023/24 campaign? We’ve taken a closer look at the highest-rated players, using stats and data provided by WhoScored.