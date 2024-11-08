21 of the best Hearts vs Heidenheim fan photos as supporters bring the colour and noise to Tynecastle

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 8th Nov 2024, 09:00 BST

Hearts fans were in full voice alongside Heidenheim on Thursday - here are the best images.

Hearts fans packed out Tynecastle on Thursday night as they went down swinging against Heidenheim.

The Bundesliga side ran out 2-0 winners in Gorgie but not after being pushed all the way by their Premiership hosts. Hearts impressed in the first half of the Conference League clash before the visitors stepped up the gears after half-time.

It keeps the Jambos on six points after three games in the league phase, having already beaten Dinamo Minsk and Omonia Nicosia. Next up is a return to the Premiership at Ibrox versus Rangers.

Fans of both clubs brought colour and noise to Thursday’s match. Here are 21 of the best fan-related photos.

Hearts fans make their way to the stadium.

1. Marching on

Hearts fans make their way to the stadium. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Another bout of flares three days after Guy Fawkes night...

2. Bonfire Night comes late

Another bout of flares three days after Guy Fawkes night... | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Hearts fans outside the stadium pre-match

3. The gathering

Hearts fans outside the stadium pre-match | SNS Group

Photo Sales
There were plenty of bright lights outside Tynecastle.

4. Pyro aplenty

There were plenty of bright lights outside Tynecastle. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PremiershipEuropa Conference League
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice