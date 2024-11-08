Hearts fans packed out Tynecastle on Thursday night as they went down swinging against Heidenheim.

The Bundesliga side ran out 2-0 winners in Gorgie but not after being pushed all the way by their Premiership hosts. Hearts impressed in the first half of the Conference League clash before the visitors stepped up the gears after half-time.

It keeps the Jambos on six points after three games in the league phase, having already beaten Dinamo Minsk and Omonia Nicosia. Next up is a return to the Premiership at Ibrox versus Rangers.

Fans of both clubs brought colour and noise to Thursday’s match. Here are 21 of the best fan-related photos.

1 . Marching on Hearts fans make their way to the stadium. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Bonfire Night comes late Another bout of flares three days after Guy Fawkes night... | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . The gathering Hearts fans outside the stadium pre-match | SNS Group Photo Sales