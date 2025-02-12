The winter transfer window of 2025 has been put in the time vault and now all attentions turn to the summer when it comes to recruitment.

Hearts and Hibs have objectives on the park to focus upon first of all though. Both are into the Scottish Cup last eight and are also in the hunt for European football after difficult starts to the campaign.

Neil Critchley has already confirmed that the Jambos will start looking to who comes in next season during the weeks ahead. For Hibs, they will hope for a more calculated approach after a poor recruitment strategy was named part of the reasons why the club has made millions of losses.

It’s not just Hearts and Hibs who could make moves. Plenty of former stars are out of contract at the end of the season and some are available as free agents now. Here is a look at 21 of them.

2 . Glenn Middleton (Hibs) Current club: Dundee United Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales