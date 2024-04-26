A golden European ticket can be wrapped up as a guarantee this Saturday and it will largely be down to an inspiring 23-game run Hearts have put together.

With a Rangers vs Celtic Scottish Cup final impending, victory at Kilmarnock this weekend will seal third spot and a Europa League play-off position. That comes with lucrative rewards of either competing in UEFA’s second tier club competition or the Europa Conference League as a Swiss-style model comes into play.

Head coach Steven Naismith had a sticky patch at the start of the season but Tynecastle chiefs stood behind their man. Now they have put together a run of 23 games that ranks his men with Rangers and Celtic in terms of points gained.

The closest rival to them outside of first and second is Kilmarnock on 13 fewer points, which speaks to the consistency Hearts have. Here’s how the form table reads over the last 23 outings as the Premiership heads towards its first post-split fixture.

