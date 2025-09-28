Hearts and Hibs have solidified their squads for the 25/26 season - but several former Premiership stars remain unattached.

The Jambos prepared for a first Edinburgh derby of the campaign by sweeping Falkirk aside 3-0 at Tynecastle. It means Derek McInnes’ side will head into the battle with David Gray’s side top of the table, after Hibs held Celtic 0-0 at Parkhead.

They have drawn five games in succession with summer signings on both sides making instant impacts. If clubs are looking to make more signings in the top flight, there’s plenty of experience still out there on the free agency market. Here’s a selection of who’s out there, including plenty of faces familiar to Hearts and Hibs.

Tom Lawrence Previous Premiership clubs (s): Rangers

Adam Devine Previous Premiership clubs (s): Rangers, Motherwell

Barrie McKay Previous Premiership clubs (s): Rangers, Hearts

Allan Campbell Previous Premiership clubs (s): Dundee United, Motherwell