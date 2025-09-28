25 former Premiership players who are available on free transfers including former Hearts and Hibs stars

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 28th Sep 2025, 17:00 BST

There are still a range of former Premiership players available in free agency.

Hearts and Hibs have solidified their squads for the 25/26 season - but several former Premiership stars remain unattached.

The Jambos prepared for a first Edinburgh derby of the campaign by sweeping Falkirk aside 3-0 at Tynecastle. It means Derek McInnes’ side will head into the battle with David Gray’s side top of the table, after Hibs held Celtic 0-0 at Parkhead.

They have drawn five games in succession with summer signings on both sides making instant impacts. If clubs are looking to make more signings in the top flight, there’s plenty of experience still out there on the free agency market. Here’s a selection of who’s out there, including plenty of faces familiar to Hearts and Hibs.

Previous Premiership clubs (s): Rangers

1. Tom Lawrence

Previous Premiership clubs (s): Rangers | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Previous Premiership clubs (s): Rangers, Motherwell

2. Adam Devine

Previous Premiership clubs (s): Rangers, Motherwell | Getty Images

Previous Premiership clubs (s): Rangers, Hearts

3. Barrie McKay

Previous Premiership clubs (s): Rangers, Hearts | SNS Group

Previous Premiership clubs (s): Dundee United, Motherwell

4. Allan Campbell

Previous Premiership clubs (s): Dundee United, Motherwell | SNS Group

