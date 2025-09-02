25 free agents Hearts, Hibs and SPFL clubs could sign after deadline day as bargain business a possibility

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 12:24 BST

Here are some of the unattached players that Hearts and Hibs could look to now the transfer window is shut.

Hearts and Hibs got busy over the course of the summer transfer window, but business may not be done across the board just yet.

Both sides smashed their transfer records, with striker Thibault Klidje signing for the Easter Road side while midfielder Ageu has rocked up at Hearts. Both sides have new signings that are already impressing as they each look for positive seasons in the Premiership.

There are still several sides perhaps looking for more transfers, and there’s a plethora of free agents available to sign right now. Here are 25 of the options that could appeal to the likes of Hearts, Hibs and other SPFL teams.

Last club: Burnley

1. Jonjo Shelvey (central midfield)

Last club: Burnley | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Last club: Sheffield Wednesday

2. Stuart Armstrong (attacking midfielder)

Last club: Sheffield Wednesday | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Last club: Antalyaspor

3. Sam Larsson (midfielder)

Last club: Antalyaspor | Getty Images

Last club: Aris Limassol

4. Slobodan Urosevic (full-back)

Last club: Aris Limassol | AFP via Getty Images

