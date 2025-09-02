Hearts and Hibs got busy over the course of the summer transfer window, but business may not be done across the board just yet.

Both sides smashed their transfer records, with striker Thibault Klidje signing for the Easter Road side while midfielder Ageu has rocked up at Hearts. Both sides have new signings that are already impressing as they each look for positive seasons in the Premiership.

There are still several sides perhaps looking for more transfers, and there’s a plethora of free agents available to sign right now. Here are 25 of the options that could appeal to the likes of Hearts, Hibs and other SPFL teams.

2 . Stuart Armstrong (attacking midfielder) Last club: Sheffield Wednesday | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Slobodan Urosevic (full-back) Last club: Aris Limassol | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales