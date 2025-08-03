25 free agents Hearts, Hibs and SPFL clubs could sign this summer including ex Liverpool and Man Utd men

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 12:01 BST

There are a range of stars across Europe that Hearts, Hibs and SPFL clubs could consider.

The transfer window is open for another month and clubs like Hearts plus Hibs are looking to nail down the finer details of their squads.

Both sides have been partial to shopping around for players out of contract. Oisin McEntee has signed for the Jambos after his Walsall deal came to a close while Scotland international Grant Hanley is without a club and wanted by Hibs, following his Birmingham City stint.

Business is heating up as the competitive actions gets underway in Europe and in the Premiership, so what kind of options are still out there for the likes of Hearts, Hibs and their rivals if they want to raid the bargain bin? Here’s a look at 25 possible options, including Hanley.

Last club: Brentford

1. Ben Mee

Last club: Brentford | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Last club: Wolfsberger

2. Maximilian Ullmann

Last club: Wolfsberger | Getty Images

Last club: FC Augsburg

3. Reece Oxford

Last club: FC Augsburg | Getty

Last club: Millwall

4. Shaun Hutchinson

Last club: Millwall | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

