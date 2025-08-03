The transfer window is open for another month and clubs like Hearts plus Hibs are looking to nail down the finer details of their squads.

Both sides have been partial to shopping around for players out of contract. Oisin McEntee has signed for the Jambos after his Walsall deal came to a close while Scotland international Grant Hanley is without a club and wanted by Hibs, following his Birmingham City stint.

Business is heating up as the competitive actions gets underway in Europe and in the Premiership, so what kind of options are still out there for the likes of Hearts, Hibs and their rivals if they want to raid the bargain bin? Here’s a look at 25 possible options, including Hanley.