Hearts have recruited successfully of late, setting up a strong season that will land them an impressive third place finish this season.
Strolling down memory lane, there have been plenty of transfer misses down the years, be it through incomings or players who just haven’t lived up to the hype.
It’s the nature of the game, and it’s impossible for transfer bosses and academy chiefs to select right every time. With that in mind, we have taken a look at some of the Hearts players to fit this bracket over the years. Join us below as we take you through the 25 players.
1. Paul McCallum
Due to sanctions placed on the club in administration they could add only one player in the 2014 January window. McCallum, brought in on loan from West Ham United, did not prove to be the right man for the job. Photo: SNS Group Sammy Turner
2. Soufian El Hassnaoui
Was seen as a marquee signing for the Championship season but struggled with injury and didn't look particularly suited to Scottish football when he did play. Photo: SNS Group Craig Foy
3. Kenny Anderson
Scored on his debut against Livingston but it became quickly apparent the Dutchman wasn't up to the task. Photo: SNS Group Rob Casey
4. Juwon Oshaniwa
An all-timer. The Nigerian's arrival was much anticipated, seeing as he'd played against Lionel Messi at a World Cup. He played regularly his first season but didn't impress at all and was soon frozen out. Photo: SNS Group Craig Williamson
