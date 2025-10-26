It was a day of passion and jubilation in Gorgie as Hearts comfortably beat Celtic 3-1 at Tynecastle.

A Dane Murray own goal, Alexandros Kyziridis effort and Lawrence Shankland penalty put the Jambos eight clear of the champions in the Premiership’s first placed. Investor Tony Bloom was in attendance and was serenaded by punters as talk of a title charge hit a new gear.

It means Hearts have won all their league games so far this season bar one, a 3-3 draw at home to Motherwell, ahead of Wednesday’s match at St Mirren. Fans were in full voice for it and here are 25 of the best snaps from a memorable Hearts afternoon.

