25 pulsating, boisterous and jubilant Hearts vs Celtic photos as Tony Bloom's brilliant reactions snapped

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 26th Oct 2025, 17:20 GMT

Here are some of the best photos from Hearts’ big win over Celtic.

It was a day of passion and jubilation in Gorgie as Hearts comfortably beat Celtic 3-1 at Tynecastle.

A Dane Murray own goal, Alexandros Kyziridis effort and Lawrence Shankland penalty put the Jambos eight clear of the champions in the Premiership’s first placed. Investor Tony Bloom was in attendance and was serenaded by punters as talk of a title charge hit a new gear.

It means Hearts have won all their league games so far this season bar one, a 3-3 draw at home to Motherwell, ahead of Wednesday’s match at St Mirren. Fans were in full voice for it and here are 25 of the best snaps from a memorable Hearts afternoon.

Hearts fans arrive at the stadium ahead of a William Hill Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and Celtic

1. Entering the arena

Hearts fans arrive at the stadium ahead of a William Hill Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and Celtic | SNS Group

Hearts was in full voice for the teams coming out

2. Fired up

Hearts was in full voice for the teams coming out | SNS Group

Shankland laps up the opener.

3. Starting out

Shankland laps up the opener. | SNS Group

Hearts investor Tony Bloom watches on

4. Popular fellow

Hearts investor Tony Bloom watches on | SNS Group

