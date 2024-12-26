There was high drama in Gorgie as Hibs ran out 2-1 winners against Hibs in the latest instalment of the Edinburgh derby.

It started so well for the visitors who headed into the match in good form. Josh Campbell headed an effort off Kye Rowles an into the net, but a Rocky Bushiri goal had Hibs sitting at 1-1 despite having the better of the first half.

As Hearts began to up the ante, they couldn’t find a way to goal. That left the door open for Dwight Gayle to strike a winner and seal Hibs’ first win on the ground of their arch-rivals for the first time since 2019.

The snappers were in place outside Tynecastle and inside the stadium. Here are 29 of the best photos.

1 . Calm before the storm A general view of Tynecastle pre-match. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . In Bloom Hearts fans have been getting excited over a tie-in with Tony Bloom. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Teenage kicks Youngster James Wilson was in from the off. | SNS Group Photo Sales