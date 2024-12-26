29 brilliant and dramatic photos from Hearts vs Hibs including wild celebrations with a festive twist

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 26th Dec 2024

There was high drama in Gorgie as Hibs ran out 2-1 winners against Hibs in the latest instalment of the Edinburgh derby.

It started so well for the visitors who headed into the match in good form. Josh Campbell headed an effort off Kye Rowles an into the net, but a Rocky Bushiri goal had Hibs sitting at 1-1 despite having the better of the first half.

As Hearts began to up the ante, they couldn’t find a way to goal. That left the door open for Dwight Gayle to strike a winner and seal Hibs’ first win on the ground of their arch-rivals for the first time since 2019.

The snappers were in place outside Tynecastle and inside the stadium. Here are 29 of the best photos.

A general view of Tynecastle pre-match.

1. Calm before the storm

A general view of Tynecastle pre-match. | SNS Group

Hearts fans have been getting excited over a tie-in with Tony Bloom.

2. In Bloom

Hearts fans have been getting excited over a tie-in with Tony Bloom. | SNS Group

Youngster James Wilson was in from the off.

3. Teenage kicks

Youngster James Wilson was in from the off. | SNS Group

A Hibernian fan with a pyrotechnic

4. Lighting up

A Hibernian fan with a pyrotechnic | SNS Group

