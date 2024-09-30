3 Hearts games picked for TV coverage as unusual kick-off time for Celtic clash emerges
Hearts have had three Premiership matches moved for TV coverage before the end of the year.
The Jambos are already set for a busy fixture schedule amid involvement in the Europa Conference League. Now a few of their clashes in the months ahead have been moved, the first of which is a match with Rangers, which will now take place in front of the Premier Sports cameras. Kick-off on that Sunday, November 10th, will be 5pm.
Then their home clash with Celtic at Tynecastle on Saturday, November 23rd, will take place at the unusual time of 7:45pm on Sky Sports. Aberdeen’s visit to Tynecastle will be on Sunday, December 1st, with a 3pm kick-off and broadcast live via Premier Sports.
Here’s how the rest of the league including Hearts has been hit with TV scheduling and fixture amendments.
Wednesday October 30: Aberdeen v Rangers, Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm
Sunday November 3: Dundee v Kilmarnock, Kick-off 3.00pm(Brought forward from Sat Jan 11 at the request of the clubs)
Sunday November 3: Hibernian v Dundee United, Kick-off 3.00pm(Brought forward from Wed Dec 4 at the request of the clubs)
Saturday November 9: Aberdeen v Dundee, Kick-off 5.30pm(Change to kick-off at the request of the clubs)
Sunday November 10: Kilmarnock v Celtic, Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 3.00pm
Sunday November 10: Rangers v Heart of Midlothian, Live on Premier Sports, kick-off 5.00pm
Saturday November 23: Dundee v Hibernian, Live on Premier Sports, kick-off 5.45pm
Saturday November 23: Heart of Midlothian v Celtic, Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm
Tuesday November 26: Hibernian v Aberdeen, Kick-off 7.45pm(P-P on Sat Nov 2 due to the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals)
Sunday December 1: St Johnstone v Rangers, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon
Sunday December 1: Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen, Live on Premier Sports, kick-off 3.00pm
Wednesday December 4: Aberdeen v CelticLive on Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm
Sunday December 8: Ross County v Rangers, Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon
Friday December 20: Motherwell v Kilmarnock, Live on Premier Sports, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday December 22: Dundee United v Celtic, Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon
Sunday December 22: Heart of Midlothian v St Johnstone, Kick-off 3.00pm (Confirmation of kick-off time, was previously TBC)
Wednesday January 8: Celtic v Dundee United, Kick-off 7.45pm(P-P on Sat Nov 2 due to the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals)
Wednesday January 8: Kilmarnock v Motherwell, Kick-off 7.45pm(P-P on Sat Nov 2 due to the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals)
Thursday January 9: Dundee v Rangers Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm(P-P on Sat Nov 2 due to the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals)
Sunday January 12: Rangers v St Johnstone, Kick-off 3.00pm(Rescheduled from Sat Jan 11 as Rangers playing on Thu Jan 9)
