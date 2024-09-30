Hearts and Celtic will go at it with the TV cameras present | SNS Group

Hearts will play three of their domestic matches before the end of 2024 on the TV.

Hearts have had three Premiership matches moved for TV coverage before the end of the year.

The Jambos are already set for a busy fixture schedule amid involvement in the Europa Conference League. Now a few of their clashes in the months ahead have been moved, the first of which is a match with Rangers, which will now take place in front of the Premier Sports cameras. Kick-off on that Sunday, November 10th, will be 5pm.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter

Then their home clash with Celtic at Tynecastle on Saturday, November 23rd, will take place at the unusual time of 7:45pm on Sky Sports. Aberdeen’s visit to Tynecastle will be on Sunday, December 1st, with a 3pm kick-off and broadcast live via Premier Sports.

Here’s how the rest of the league including Hearts has been hit with TV scheduling and fixture amendments.

Wednesday October 30: Aberdeen v Rangers, Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm

Sunday November 3: Dundee v Kilmarnock, Kick-off 3.00pm(Brought forward from Sat Jan 11 at the request of the clubs)

Sunday November 3: Hibernian v Dundee United, Kick-off 3.00pm(Brought forward from Wed Dec 4 at the request of the clubs)

Saturday November 9: Aberdeen v Dundee, Kick-off 5.30pm(Change to kick-off at the request of the clubs)

Sunday November 10: Kilmarnock v Celtic, Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 3.00pm

Sunday November 10: Rangers v Heart of Midlothian, Live on Premier Sports, kick-off 5.00pm

Saturday November 23: Dundee v Hibernian, Live on Premier Sports, kick-off 5.45pm

Saturday November 23: Heart of Midlothian v Celtic, Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm

Tuesday November 26: Hibernian v Aberdeen, Kick-off 7.45pm(P-P on Sat Nov 2 due to the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals)

Sunday December 1: St Johnstone v Rangers, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon

Sunday December 1: Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen, Live on Premier Sports, kick-off 3.00pm

Wednesday December 4: Aberdeen v CelticLive on Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm

Sunday December 8: Ross County v Rangers, Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon

Friday December 20: Motherwell v Kilmarnock, Live on Premier Sports, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday December 22: Dundee United v Celtic, Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon

Sunday December 22: Heart of Midlothian v St Johnstone, Kick-off 3.00pm (Confirmation of kick-off time, was previously TBC)

Wednesday January 8: Celtic v Dundee United, Kick-off 7.45pm(P-P on Sat Nov 2 due to the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals)

Wednesday January 8: Kilmarnock v Motherwell, Kick-off 7.45pm(P-P on Sat Nov 2 due to the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals)

Thursday January 9: Dundee v Rangers Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm(P-P on Sat Nov 2 due to the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals)

Sunday January 12: Rangers v St Johnstone, Kick-off 3.00pm(Rescheduled from Sat Jan 11 as Rangers playing on Thu Jan 9)