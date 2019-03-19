32 special Hearts photos - from Alex Massie to 2012 Scottish Cup final win over Hibs
Reminisce about Hearts down the years thanks to Getty's archives.
From Alex Massie through to the 2016 Scottish Cup win over Hibs click through the gallery to see special photos from the club's past.
1. Alex Massie
Hearts captain Massie in 1935 at Tynecastle.
Getty
2. John Colquhoun
The winger in action on that infamous day at Dens Park in 1986.
Getty
3. Kenny Black
In action against Rangers in 1988.
Getty
4. Eamonn Bannon
The Hearts ace fells Hibs' Paul Kane in a derby at Tynecastle in 1989.
Getty
View more