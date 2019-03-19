32 special Hearts photos - from Alex Massie to 2012 Scottish Cup final win over Hibs

From Alex Massie through to the 2016 Scottish Cup win over Hibs click through the gallery to see special photos from the club's past.

1. Alex Massie Hearts captain Massie in 1935 at Tynecastle. Getty Buy a Photo

2. John Colquhoun The winger in action on that infamous day at Dens Park in 1986. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Kenny Black In action against Rangers in 1988. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Eamonn Bannon The Hearts ace fells Hibs' Paul Kane in a derby at Tynecastle in 1989. Getty Buy a Photo

View more