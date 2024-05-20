33 former SPFL stars released by EFL clubs including ex-Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and Celtic players

By Ben Banks
Published 20th May 2024, 15:30 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 15:44 BST

Hearts and Hibs players of the past feature on our EFL list ahead of the transfer window.

Another summer of club changes is almost upon us as we head into another transfer window.

It’s been a season of mixed fortunes for the two Premiership sides in Edinburgh. Hearts have finished third and made it look easy, securing their spot in either the Europa League or Europa Conference League next season.

Hibs meanwhile are hunting another manager after a disapppointing campaign that saw a bottom six finish, plus the sackings of Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery as head coach. New signings will arrive at both clubs but there will be plenty of movement around former players too.

Several stars from the Hearts, Hibs, Rangers, Celtic and more’s past have all featured down south this term. Now 33 have been released by their clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two, and begin a new club hunt. Here’s out selection of stars who are now hunting fresh stars after EFL releases.

Previous SPFL club: Rangers

1. Andy King (Bristol City)

Previous SPFL club: Rangers

Previous SPFL club: Kilmarnock

2. Liam Kelly (Coventry City)

Previous SPFL club: Kilmarnock

Previous SPFL clubs: Hamilton, Rangers, Hibs

3. Greg Docherty (Hull City)

Previous SPFL clubs: Hamilton, Rangers, Hibs

Previous SPFL club: Motherwell

4. Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall)

Previous SPFL club: Motherwell Photo: Alex Burstow

