It looked set to go down as a less than memorable derby day - before Craig Halkett changed everything in the latest Hearts vs Hibs battle.

In the first clash between the city rivals this season, a Craig Halkett effort in second half stoppage time was the difference between Derek McInnes’ men and David Gray’s in a 1-0 Jambos win. It keeps Hearts top of the table heading into October’s international break and while Hibs were undefeated heading into this, they have not won a league game since the opening day at Dundee.

Martin Boyle had hit the bar in one effort at the other end but Halkett made sure to seal a derby moment for those in maroon to savour for years to come. Tynecastle was packed on Saturday evening for the clash and it brought plenty of tribal passion and excitement to the game. Here are 41 of the best photos from the clash.

