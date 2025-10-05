41 epic, tribal and triumphant Hearts vs Hibs photos as Edinburgh derby delivers late bedlam to remember

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 5th Oct 2025, 08:00 BST

Here are some of the best photos from the first instalment of Hearts vs Hibs this Premiership season.

It looked set to go down as a less than memorable derby day - before Craig Halkett changed everything in the latest Hearts vs Hibs battle.

In the first clash between the city rivals this season, a Craig Halkett effort in second half stoppage time was the difference between Derek McInnes’ men and David Gray’s in a 1-0 Jambos win. It keeps Hearts top of the table heading into October’s international break and while Hibs were undefeated heading into this, they have not won a league game since the opening day at Dundee.

Martin Boyle had hit the bar in one effort at the other end but Halkett made sure to seal a derby moment for those in maroon to savour for years to come. Tynecastle was packed on Saturday evening for the clash and it brought plenty of tribal passion and excitement to the game. Here are 41 of the best photos from the clash.

The calm before the storm.

1. Tynecastle awaits

The calm before the storm. | SNS Group

The away gaffer is all smiles pre game

2. David Gray enters

The away gaffer is all smiles pre game | SNS Group

A heavy police presence for the game.

3. Police awaiting

A heavy police presence for the game. | SNS Group

An eagle is let loose

4. Flying forward

An eagle is let loose | SNS Group

