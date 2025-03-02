Hibs won 2-1 against Hearts in the latest Edinburgh derby clash this Premiership season.

The game started off in fiery fashion with a goal for either side inside the opening 10 minutes. First it was Martin Boyle who got the home fans buzzing early doors by beating Craig Gordon but Jorge Grant then reduced the deficit minutes later with a thumping effort.

Quality was proving elusive in the game but soon Jack Iredale found it. He was allowed time and space to rifle home a wonderful low strike beyond Gordon to spark wild scenes in three of the four stands at Easter Road.

It was a major game in the race for European football and both sides will hope to meet again later this season as part of the league’s top six, or possibly in the Scottish Cup. Here are the best photos from the day in Leith.

1 . Rise and shine A warm sunshine beamed down on Leith ahead of kick-off. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Hibs derby excitement A clear message from Hibs fans. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Punditry calls Nothern Ireland Manager Michael O'Nelil (L) and Motherwell Player Andy Halliday (R) were on TV duty | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Hearts favourite A 2012 Hearts hero in Ryan McGowan was also in attendance. | SNS Group Photo Sales