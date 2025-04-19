Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We put some of the refereeing decisions made in Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi under the microscope.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts against Aberdeen with VAR and referee John Beaton meeting booing from the Gorgie ranks.

Michael Steinwender was sent off just as the first half was coming to a close for a last man challenge on Topi Keskinen. There was dissent from the packed maroon contingent as the Austrian defender pulled his jersey over his head as he was forced off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pape Habe Gueye had opened the scoring for Aberdeen but it was Hearts who were the better side, before and after the red card. Lawrence Shankland had levelled before the sending off and then Cammy Devlin’s was dismissed for two bookings. Two men light, Oday Dabbagh netted soon after the dismissal to end a dramatic and gritty last four clash, where the refereeing team were certainly busy. Here are 5 of the biggest refereeing decisions in the game.

Offside check - Aberdeen goal

A slightly strange one as this check took longer than expected from a set piece. Gueye appeared to break from the middle of the box but VAR wanted to have a good look at it and Beaton stopped the restart in due course. Somebody must have spotted something but play soon resumed with a goal awarded.

Cammy Devlin penalty claim vs Graeme Shinnie

The Australian midfielder in maroon burst a gut to get his team up the park before cutting across Aberdeen leader Graeme Shinnie. There were some claims for a penalty but this was quickly moved on from by Beaton and VAR. There was no announcement in the stadium as the midfielder went down clutching his ankle.

Michael Steinwender red

A key decision in the game. Keskinen used his pace to get ahead of the defender but was around 35 yards from goal with Adam Forrester one of the men tracking back. Beaton was quick to flash the red and after a check, VAR backed him up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jambos legend John Robertson said on Sportsound: “John Beaton couldn't get his red card out his pocket quick enough. The question is, could Penrice or Forrester get round to Keskinen - probably not. Now we've seen it again, it was definitely a red card.”

James McFadden said on co commentary for the game for BBC Scotland: “Keskinen had the beating of Steinwender, Forrester was recovering but you see the speed of Keskinen. His touch takes him towards goal, one more touch and he's in the box and getting his shot away. It's an obvious goalscoring opportunity. This swings it well into Aberdeen's favour.”

Devlin yellow card vs Gueye

The battler was at the heart of the scrap in the second half but was made to walk a tightrope after going into a challenge with the Dons forward. An offside was being called for but Beaton deemed it enough to not only be a free kick but a yellow as well. Devlin didn’t seem to agree.

Devlin second yellow

As the game got further into extra time, legs were left dangling and one was perhaps left a little late in a challenge with Jack Milne. He seemed to catch the defender and while only slight, Beaton deemed it to be a yellow. That was a blow too far for this Hearts team and the second Aberdeen goal soon came. There has been some disgruntlement in the Hearts camp left residing over this booking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Garrity red card

The Hearts assistant was sent off after the full time whistle in scenes punters making their way out of the ground may have missed. Unclear what it was for but Critchley and co were letting Beaton and the team know truly what they felt about the situation.