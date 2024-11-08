Hearts’ latest display in Europe has been assessed by the pundits - with plaudits handed out despite defeat.
Coming up against Bundesliga opposition in Heidenheim, the Jambos lost 2-0 in the Conference League. They remain in a healthy position though in the bumper league phase, with six points from their first three games.
Copenhagen, Cercle Brugge and Petrocub await before the league phase comes to a close. Hearts were the impressive force in the first half before Heidenheim got through their gears to take the game away from Hearts.
Six pundits have cast their verdicts on the game. Here’s what they said.
1. Allan Preston (centre, Sportsound)
Hearts had the far better chances in first half. If they got their noses in front, it could have been a different game. Hearts will play a lot worse than that and win. They just came up against a team who had a bit of extra quality. Hearts are still in it. Six points out of nine. A wonderful chance of going through. | SNS Group
2. Rory Loy (Scottish Football Podcast)
"If you are carving out chances for the likes of Shankland, you would expect some of them to go in the net. Unfortunately for Shankland and Hearts, it didn't happen. It was never going to be an easy task for Hearts." | SNS Group
3. Derek McInnes (TNT Sports)
"The difficulty for Hearts to maintain the levels would be put upon. I thought the Heidenheim changes were good. There was a clear improvement from them. Losing that first goal, you could feel the energy drain out the stadium a wee bit." | SNS Group
4. Michael Stewart (TNT Sports)
"Goals are so vital in football. All the energy that was put into the first half, you really need to be getting your noses in front. Then you can continue from there." | SNS Group