Hearts picked up a point on their travels to Aberdeen as they played out a Premiership stalemate.
It wasn’t a game for the purist but Neil Critchley’s visitors did have chances to get ahead in the game. They struck the woodwork from a set-piece before the biggest chance of the game came inside second half stoppage time when Hearts were awarded a penalty kick.
Jorge Grant stepped up to try and take three points back to Gorgie but he was denied by a strong Ross Doohan save off the woodwork. The game saw more minutes for new signings Jamie McCart and a debut for Elton Kabangu.
Currently, Hearts are 11th in the table. The pundits were out in force for this one and were talking over some key talking points around the club, amid the January transfer window. Here’s the best from seven of them.
1. Willie Miller (Sportsound)
"It was a dreadful game of football played by two of our bigger clubs in the country who should have been much, much better. Hearts should have had the three points. They were the better team and Aberdeen had no opportunities in the second half, which is a dreadful statistic. They should have been roundly booed off the pitch." Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group
2. Kris Boyd (Sky)
"I think there has been an improvement. They have had injuries, they've struggled to get a run of results together that has allowed them to climb the table. I think the defeat to Hibs a few weeks ago was probably where everybody's looking at them second bottom, they've lost to Hibs and it probably looks worse than what it actually is. There has been a big improvement since Neil Critchley has come in, you can see the players have got a bit of confidence about them. They'll add players, Jamie McCart has come in as well, they will start to climb the table." | SNS Group
3. Chris Sutton (Sky)
"Stunning save from Ross Doohan. Grant doesn't hit it too badly. Pace and power on the shot and it's a tremendous piece of goalkeeping." | Getty Images
4. Steven Naismith (Sportscene)
"They have looked more solid. McCart coming in is a very good signing. Aberdeen had better opportunities first half but Hearts probably had better in the game." | SNS Group
