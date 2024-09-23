4 . Allan Preston (centre, Sportsound)

“I'm one of the 8,500 that puts money in every month to the Foundation of Hearts and I agree Steven had to go. You wonder what's going on at the training field if in every single game they are losing goals from corners, from free-kicks, it was relentless. And I honestly think if Hibernian had had the start that Aberdeen have had, he would have been gone before. "A feeling I had was Steven Naismith didn't know his best 11, he didn't know his best formation. It was honestly baffling, some of the decisions being made. The recruitment has been DREADFUL. They've got nine central midfield players and one right-back. The recruitment at Hearts has not been good enough. Hopefully if Tony Bloom and his people come in that will get sorted out. And equally I also want them to be involved in the recruitment of the new manager. "If I was to pick one in Scotland it would be Derek McInnes. He did a great job at Aberdeen. He's certainly a very good contender, but I just think the way that the club are going now, with this new company, it looks like they're coming into Hearts for the recruitment, not just players, but managers. And then they go into things like with the new manager, what staff has he got, what personnel, what players has he got, can we fit a manager into that?" | SNS Group