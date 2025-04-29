3 . EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - MAY 20: Former Hearts Forward Ryan Stevenson during a cinch Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park, on May 20, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“I don’t really know where to go forward for here. I think that they’ve sort of put all their eggs in the one basket with the analytics company and obviously, they’ve brought Neil in. I think if we’re being honest, I think outside the sort of bottom six teams, it’s not been good enough. When you look at the two Old Firm teams, Aberdeen and Hibs, they haven’t picked up any wins against them this season which has been extremely disappointing. “But I think it was very much the easy option to go and sack the manager at the weekend. I think the board need to sit in a room and understand what the DNA of that club is, and understand that the next appointment they need to make has to be long-term. It has to be somebody that has a plan and understands solely the DNA of Hearts and what these fans want. These fans put money in every single year. [The board] need to get it right this time." | SNS Group