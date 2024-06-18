Hearts have started making their transfer moves and a similar impact to these nine stars would make them Gorgie hits.

James Penrice has been unveiled as the first summer signing for head coach Steven Naismith, penning a three-year deal after his Livingston deal expired. Blair Spittal, Yan Dhanda and Ryan Fulton are expected to follow and they may not be the only ones who end up in maroon come September.

Throughout the years, Hearts have been making summer moves. Some are good, some don’t work out, and some make an impact that is talked about long after they leave the club. These stars fall into that category.

We asked Hearts fans on social media for some of their nominations for their favourite summer deals throughout the years. Two current stars make the cut and a host of familiar names are also included. Here are 9 men who came up in the comments section.

1 . Lawrence Shankland Scoring at a rate not seen since the days of Jon Robertson. There's not much else to add, is there? "His goals have been the difference between us and the rest and has banked us £5 million in Euro prize money again. Goal machine."

2 . Paul Hartley Signed on a free from St Johnstone, going on to win the Scottish Cup and a hat-trick against Hibs in the run to that 2006 glory. Makes him worthy of nomination on that basis alone.

3 . Craig Gordon Made his Tynecastle return in 2020. Zander Clark holds the number one jersey for now but prior to a serious leg injury, Gordon was having one of his best runs in an already impressive career between the sticks.