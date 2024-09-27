Liam Fox is the interim leader of Hearts and he will be keen to end a turbulent week with a win.

Amid a losing run of eight games in all competitions, Steven Naismith was sacked as head coach last weekend after a 2-1 Premiership defeat to St Mirren. They are back at Tynecastle this weekend for a league game with Ross County, looking for a first win of the season.

They have been hit with a pre-match blow that right-back Gerald Taylor has suffered a long-term knee injury. Caretaker boss Fox said of the game: “There’s no doubting there’s talent in our group. Confidence may be low but hopefully it’s about them realising that they are good players and are a talented bunch. Hopefully tomorrow is the start of getting back on track.”

With some ex-players part of his interim coaching staff and some youngsters he’s worked with at the Hearts ‘B’ team part of this senior session, here are nine of the best photos from the latest Jambos training session at the Oriam.

