9 of the best Hearts training photos as CEO watches on over final preparations for Heidenheim battle

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 6th Nov 2024, 19:00 BST

Hearts have been put through their paces ahead of Heidenheim - with the best of the action snapped on camera.

Hearts are going through their final preparations for taking on Heidenheim this Thursday night,

The Bundesliga side will pose a tough Conference League opponent for Neil Critchley’s side. Having started the league phase with wins against Dinamo Minsk and Omonia Nicosia, continental confidence is high.

Ahead of the game, Critchley and his coaching staff worked with the players on the training pitch. There was a watching brief for CEO Andrew McKinlay, who was in attendance during the course of training.

All the senior stars involved will be keen to get a taste of the action ahead of another possibly special night at Tynecastle. Here are nine of the best photos from the Hearts session

Critchley has talked up Macaulay Tait in the last week. Could he be involved vs Heidenheim?

1. Possible inclusion?

Critchley has talked up Macaulay Tait in the last week. Could he be involved vs Heidenheim? | SNS Group

The spotlight is never far away from him but Shankland was bubbly ahead of the session.

2. All smiles

The spotlight is never far away from him but Shankland was bubbly ahead of the session. | SNS Group

The head coach was all smiles at the session.

3. Positive mood

The head coach was all smiles at the session. | SNS Group

The player begin to go through their paces

4. Warming up

The player begin to go through their paces | SNS Group

