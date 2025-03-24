4 . Gordon's blank cheque

The Lithuanian had the current number one on his agenda and claimed he handed the Gordon a blank cheque to reject a move to Celtic in his first spell, before a £9m move to Sunderland: "Your contract is running out and I know Celtic has made you an offer, but you'll end up being their second-choice goalkeeper, not the first. If you stay and sign with us, I promise you'll play in the English league. He laughed, not taking me seriously. So, I said, 'If you don't believe me, here's a blank contract. Write down the amount you want.' Gordon wrote down a very large sum - something unheard of at Hearts and all of Scottish football. I looked at it, signed it, and handed it back. That's how we managed to keep him." Gordon declined to comment on a range of claims made by Romanov. It was said in the podcast that Gordon's career does not reflect some claims made by Romanov. | SNS Group