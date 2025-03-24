Vladimir Romanov has emerged for a first interview in more than a decade - and it is a chaotic as many would perhaps expect.
The eccentric former owner took fans on a rollercoaster adventure of highs and brutal lows from saving Tynecastle to running the club into administration by the time he left. Now through the BBC Podcast series, Czar of Hearts, he has spoken for the first time in more than 10 years, from Russia.
Some of his claims were grounded in bizarre footballing statements but some took on a more serious nature with unsubstantiated and debunked personal attacks and claims on matters that have been subject to criminal proceedings.
It was even said in the prologue that Romanov’s answers may not be grounded in truth. Yet in true Romanov fashion, he made a whole host of them anyway as he took the scorched earth approach to reflecting on life at Tynecastle, turning up to the interview with “a list of scores he wanted to settle.”
Here are nine of the most shocking claims he made. The full range of them - and there are many - can be found in the full episode.
1. Refereeing conspiracy
The eccentric former owner whipped out the conspiracy theories over referees in Scotland, talked through the process of how refs are recruited before claiming he was in the know on the true answer. He said: "During my time I also unravelled how referees were recruited. Let me reveal a secret, every player and referee in Scottish football, was recruited as as fan either of Celtic or Rangers, this created immense pressure because if they made bad calls they could face backlash or even be beaten by fans." Photo: SNS GROUP
2. Footballing mafia
The Lithuanian was asked early on what the business opportunity for him was in Hearts. He stated in one of his early football ventures in Lithuania, he encountered the 'football mafia' where half of the clubs were controlled by 'bandits.' He then, in his mind, made significant changes and more than 1,000 players passed through him. | Other 3rd Party Photo: SNS Group Craig Watson
3. Liverpool ownership
Soon after the claims of footballing mafia back home, Romanov said he was offered the chance to buy Liverpool. He claims to have been made an offer but nothing ever happened. | Getty Images
4. Gordon's blank cheque
The Lithuanian had the current number one on his agenda and claimed he handed the Gordon a blank cheque to reject a move to Celtic in his first spell, before a £9m move to Sunderland: "Your contract is running out and I know Celtic has made you an offer, but you'll end up being their second-choice goalkeeper, not the first. If you stay and sign with us, I promise you'll play in the English league. He laughed, not taking me seriously. So, I said, 'If you don't believe me, here's a blank contract. Write down the amount you want.' Gordon wrote down a very large sum - something unheard of at Hearts and all of Scottish football. I looked at it, signed it, and handed it back. That's how we managed to keep him."
Gordon declined to comment on a range of claims made by Romanov. It was said in the podcast that Gordon's career does not reflect some claims made by Romanov. | SNS Group
