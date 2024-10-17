9 coaches and managers Neil Critchley has worked with as new Hearts leader's elite credentials on full display

By Jimmy Johnson

SEO and Trends Writer

Published 17th Oct 2024, 19:00 BST

Here are a selection of the coaches that Hearts’ new head coach, Neil Critchley, has worked under.

Neil Cricthley has been appointed as the new head coach of Hearts, following an extensive recruitment process.

We’ll look at some of the most famous coaches and managers that he has worked alongside. Some of them include a Champions League winner and two managers who have won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers and Celtic.

Chief Executive Officer Andrew McKinlay said: “I’m very happy to be able to welcome Neil to Hearts. We’ve made no secret of the fact that analytics has guided our search for a new manager, and that data presented us with many top quality options including Neil.

“During the interview process, we got the opportunity to hear from applicants and get a better understanding of them as people and in particular how they have dealt with and learnt from particular situations both positive and negative in their careers. For Neil to succeed he, like anyone, will need the right environment and I will work closely with him to provide that environment.”

Let’s have a look at who’s who.

Critchley played under Dario Gradi at Crewe, during Gradi's mammoth 24 year stint in charge of the Railwaymen.

1. Dario Gradi

Critchley played under Dario Gradi at Crewe, during Gradi's mammoth 24 year stint in charge of the Railwaymen. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
After Critchley's premature retirement, he became a coach at Crewe. Steve Holland was one of the managers he worked under, as he managed the club from 2007 to 2008.

2. Steve Holland

After Critchley's premature retirement, he became a coach at Crewe. Steve Holland was one of the managers he worked under, as he managed the club from 2007 to 2008. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Current Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was one of the managers that Critchley worked under at Liverpool. The pair will collide in the Premiership.

3. Brendan Rodgers

Current Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was one of the managers that Critchley worked under at Liverpool. The pair will collide in the Premiership. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Colin Pascoe was Brendan Rodgers' assistant manager at Liverpool for a period - he left the club shortly before Rodgers was sacked in 2015.

4. Colin Pascoe

Colin Pascoe was Brendan Rodgers' assistant manager at Liverpool for a period - he left the club shortly before Rodgers was sacked in 2015. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Neil CritchleyPremiership
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice