Neil Cricthley has been appointed as the new head coach of Hearts, following an extensive recruitment process.
We’ll look at some of the most famous coaches and managers that he has worked alongside. Some of them include a Champions League winner and two managers who have won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers and Celtic.
Chief Executive Officer Andrew McKinlay said: “I’m very happy to be able to welcome Neil to Hearts. We’ve made no secret of the fact that analytics has guided our search for a new manager, and that data presented us with many top quality options including Neil.
“During the interview process, we got the opportunity to hear from applicants and get a better understanding of them as people and in particular how they have dealt with and learnt from particular situations both positive and negative in their careers. For Neil to succeed he, like anyone, will need the right environment and I will work closely with him to provide that environment.”
Let’s have a look at who’s who.