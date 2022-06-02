9 free agents Hearts could potentially sign this summer transfer window

The Tynecastle side are looking to bolster their squad for the upcoming campaign with the club set to fight on four fronts with eight matches in European football guaranteed.

While Hearts have spent money on the likes of Toby Sibbick and Nathaniel Atkinson within the last year, most additions this summer are expected to come via the free agent market.

We look at the viable options out there for the Jambos...

(Three players who were originally going to be concluded in this list – Dylan Levitt, Jamie Lindsay and Forrest – all signed contracts within the last 24 hours.)

1. Callum Hendry (St Johnstone) Having rediscovered his confidence in a loan at Kilmarnock, Hendry returned to St Johnstone in January and quickly set about becoming the talismanic figure as the McDiarmid Park side saved themselves from relegation. A forward with mobility, strength and finishing ability. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) The industrious midfielder, who was signed by Robbie Neilson for the Tannadice club, was said to be close to agreeing a new deal last month but so far he's not put pen to paper. A Cammy Devlin-type player who gets up and down the park from the centre. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Alex Cochrane (Brighton) The left-back impressed on loan at Tynecastle last season and, as it currently stands, the Jambos could sign him when his contract with Brighton expires this summer. They'd have to pay a compensation fee, but it's typically quite low for cross-border deals. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) Fans are eager to see the former favourite return this summer as his contract at Hillsborough winds down. Paterson did open talks over a new deal with Wednesday but those discussions were shelved in November and haven't restarted since. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales