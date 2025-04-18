4 . Rory Loy (Scottish Football Podcast)

“I think if you look at the season as a whole, then Aberdeen have had quite clearly the better season. They had such a poor start, Hearts, that it put them in a position where trying to get into that top six was always going to be a tough ask. Who's the favourite? I mean, I would literally be flipping a coin. I think on their day, Hearts are as good as anyone. From third down, I really do. They've just not had enough of those days. But if one of those days is on Saturday, then they've got every chance of beating Aberdeen. Who's going to win? I don't know. Let's just say it's going to go the whole hog.” | SNS Group