Hearts face Aberdeen this weekend as they look to make it to this season’s Scottish Cup final.
The Jambos are looking to make up for fan anger sparked by missing out on the Premiership top six by booking a May date with destiny against Celtic or St Johnstone. It would also keep hopes of European football alive for next campaign.
Head coach Neil Critchley said:“It's natural to have that disappointment. Saturday wasn't a pleasant day, but that's the industry, that's the game you're in, you have to overcome disappointment. You have to put that to the back of your mind and move on very quickly, and that's what we've done.
"Because with this game, you always get a chance to right a wrong and that comes this Saturday. We've had to work extremely hard to be in this position. We've earned the right to be here. We've had to overcome some difficult moments in this competition against tough opponents to be here. So we need to embrace this challenge.”
The pundits have been out in force ahead of this one. Here’s what nine of them have had to say.
1. Richard Foster (Go Radio)
“I watched Hearts play against United and I thought they were the better side. Couldn't score, missed a couple of big chances. They then go down to 10 men. I still thought they were probably still the better side. Then they come last week and it was two really nervous teams. Hearts again missed a couple of chances, but I've got to go with my old team here.” Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
2. Callum Davidson
“The semi-final is an interesting one. Aberdeen have turned the corner a bit with results and performance. Hearts are needing a big win — so it’s going to be a good weekend.” | (Photo: Michael Gillen)
3. Gordon Dalziel (Open Goal)
"I don't think any of them will win. I think they will be playing to next week. Penalty kicks, Aberdeen. Photo: Alan Dalziel
4. Rory Loy (Scottish Football Podcast)
“I think if you look at the season as a whole, then Aberdeen have had quite clearly the better season. They had such a poor start, Hearts, that it put them in a position where trying to get into that top six was always going to be a tough ask. Who's the favourite? I mean, I would literally be flipping a coin. I think on their day, Hearts are as good as anyone. From third down, I really do. They've just not had enough of those days. But if one of those days is on Saturday, then they've got every chance of beating Aberdeen. Who's going to win? I don't know. Let's just say it's going to go the whole hog.” | SNS Group
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.