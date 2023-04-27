Centre midfield quickly went from an area of strength for Hearts to a major weakness.

Robert Snodgrass’ form dropped off a cliff before he was subsequently told he had no future at the club, Cammy Devlin also struggled in the early part of 2023, Peter Haring and Beni Baningime were long-term injury absences, while Jorge Grant and Orestis Kiomourtzoglou are yet to justify the six-figure fees it cost to bring them to Tynecastle.

Things have somewhat improved with Haring returning to the side as he and Devlin put in excellent showings in the recent 6-1 win over Ross County, but it’s definitely an area which will need some attention in the summer.

With it looking increasingly likely that Hearts won’t get the £5 million windfall from reaching the Europa League group stages, they may have to go back to shopping almost exclusively in the free agent market.

Here are nine talents they could pick up there...

1 . Dennis Adeniran (Sheffield Wednesday) Was once the subject of a £4m transfer from Fulham to Everton as a teenager, but has yet to fulfil his potential and has been a squad player for Sheffield Wednesday near the top of League One. The 24-year-old can play in the centre and at wing-back. Photo: George Wood

2 . Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers) Impressed at QPR on a loan deal from Spurs before signing permanently, has struggled to hold a place in the starting XI since suffering a serious knee injury a couple of years back. He's a combative midfielder with quick feet so likes to do a lot of his work off the ball. Photo: Alex Davidson

3 . Scott Arfield (Rangers) Turns 35 this year. If Rangers don't want to give him a new deal he could probably still earn more money down south, but if he wants to stay in Scotland then Hearts would be an obvious landing spot. Scores plenty of goals from midfield, something Hearts lack. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

4 . Archie Collins (Exeter City) A rising star in England's League One, the 23-year-old is an all-round midfielder who likes to get forward to both create and score himself. He's also durable, having played every game for his side in the league this term. Photo: Harry Trump

