9 players that Hearts that could target this summer - including previously linked attacker

A selection of players who could be targeted by the Tynecastle club once the transfer window opens.

The season is approaching the business end as clubs battle for the remaining spots in the league table. For Hearts that means getting over the line and securing third place, which, unless we see a Scottish Cup final upset like no other, would guarantee another eight games in European football next term and the ability for the Tynecastle club to recruit a higher calibre of player.

Even with all this going on, thoughts are still forwarding onto the summer months and how the squad can be improved.

Now, this author has neither the time nor the resources to scour the world for the best available talent within Hearts budget, but there are some interesting options both north and south of the border which they could be looking to bring in.

Here are some potential names...

1 . Callum Patterson (Sheffield Wednesday) The club tried very hard to bring him back in the January transfer window and will be doing likewise to sign him in the summer. Photo: ] - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Nicky Devlin (Livingston) Hearts will probably already be bringing in a right-back in Patterson. But Michael Smith might not get an extension and Nathaniel Atkinson seems unfavoured. If there's in the market for another then they should look no further than the Livingston right-back and captain, who is a strong defender and loves to burst forward with his searing pace. Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Scott Arfield (Rangers) Arfield will turn 35 next season. Hearts already have one 35-year-old midfielder in Robert Snodgrass but he's set to see his contract expire and this is a very different kind of player. Arfield has still shown this campaign his ability to burst forward from midfield and score goals and that's not a player Hearts have at the moment. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Max Johnston (Motherwell) If Hearts want to go a bit younger down the right-back route then Johnston is a highly promising candidate. He's been excellent since breaking into the Motherwell team. He would still cost a fee in terms of compensation, but with his deal set to expire Hearts don't need permission from the Steelmen to talk to him. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales