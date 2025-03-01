It’s a game nobody wants to lose and everybody wants to come on top in as Hibs host Hearts.
The Easter Road side are enjoying a form surge that has some talking over whether they could claim the third place crown their rivals enjoyed last term. Hearts are on good form themselves though and will be keen to land a statement result to cement their own European football ambitions.
So far this season, the pair have played out a draw in Leith and Hibs won last time out at Tynecastle. Three points here could go a long way to where both clubs find themselves come the end of the season.
It’s got Scottish football talking and the pundits have been out in force ahead of the game. Here is how nine of them see the game going from across the newspapers, Sportsound and The Warm Up. Some have gone as far as scorelines while a clear feeling resides on where both clubs are at right now.
1. Ryan Stevenson (Record Sport)
"Sunday is massive for Hearts and the mentality should be that they need to go and win in Leith. Nothing else. That’s always the case with a derby but especially so with with the chance to pull back to within a point of Hibs. I went for Hearts at Tynecastle last time and ended up with egg on my face. But this is such a difficult one to call. It's the first time that you could actually say the two of them are absolutely neck and neck so it's got everything there. If Hearts turn up and they do what they can do, then they can win. But Hibs are definitely a different animal to the last four years. They've got that bit of determination, they've got that bit of steel about them. So do Hearts. That’s why this derby isn’t going to be for the feint hearted." | SNS Group
2. Stephen McGinn (Sportsound)
"The Hibs fans were singing bring on the Jambos. It's derby week and they believe that they can go and beat Hearts now." | SNS Group SNS Group
3. Gemma Fay (Scottish Football Podcast)
“I was speaking prior to a derby when they were in 12th and 11th place in the league, respectively. Neither teams could buy a shot on target, let alone a goal. And we fast forward, and you wouldn't think that we'd be sitting here with Hibs in fourth position in the league. It was just insane. It's a tough one to call because regardless of how well you're playing, it's who wins that mental battle on the pitch first and foremost, isn't it? It's about who sets their stall out and who in the teams understands what it means to play in that derby and get those fans in a position where it's like just a ruckus within the stadium.” | SNS Group
4. Leanne Crichton (Sportsound)
“Teams that had a terrible start to the season, you know, a couple of them certainly in Hearts and Hibs have really turned massive corners, and went on to make some fantastic runs.” Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group
