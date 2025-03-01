1 . Ryan Stevenson (Record Sport)

"Sunday is massive for Hearts and the mentality should be that they need to go and win in Leith. Nothing else. That’s always the case with a derby but especially so with with the chance to pull back to within a point of Hibs. I went for Hearts at Tynecastle last time and ended up with egg on my face. But this is such a difficult one to call. It's the first time that you could actually say the two of them are absolutely neck and neck so it's got everything there. If Hearts turn up and they do what they can do, then they can win. But Hibs are definitely a different animal to the last four years. They've got that bit of determination, they've got that bit of steel about them. So do Hearts. That’s why this derby isn’t going to be for the feint hearted." | SNS Group