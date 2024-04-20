The pundits have had their say on which way they think Hearts vs Rangers is going to go this Sunday at Hampden Park.
Steven Naismith's side are coming into the game with momentum as their third place bid in the Premiership looks signed and sealed. The head coach would love to wrap the season up with more silverware and Sunday presents a chance to go one step closer to that goal.
In order to make the showpiece clash in May against Celtic, they'll have to get past Rangers, who they have never defeated at the national stadium. There's optimism in the punditry quarters too, with a former Celtic striker leaning maroon and even a Hibs hero reckons it will be a day for Hearts to remember in Mount Florida.
Here are what nine former players think about the semi-final and how the game could look.
1. Steven Pressley
"They are very much a team performing well and getting results. The one concern I have about them and I have said this prior, they are very reliant on Lawrence Shankland. He has been in terrific form and that is an area hopefully in time with stability that they can continue to improve and bring more goals, and more support in the team in that area. But they are in good shape and good form. They have shown recently the ability to come from behind so they should go into the game with real confidence.”
2. Cillian Sheridan
"It's very hard to tell. If you looked at it two months, it would be hard to see past Rangers. But the last little while, they have had a wobble. I'm going to go Hearts 2-1."
3. Steven Davis
"Naisy's doing a good job and he has players in his team who are very capable of hurting you. Shankland has scored a number of goals this season, so Rangers can't give opportunities to him. Naisy was always a deep thinker about the game. It doesn't surprise me that he's gone down this route in his career."
4. Christophe Berra
"Obviously they are a consistent team with a specific way of playing. Hearts have got one of the best squads in the league and going into the semi-final, I know Rangers are going through a little sticky period. Hearts will be going full of confidence and it's an opportunity to get to the final and make history and they are in a good place just now, a very good place. They have made big strides. Hearts are a team who on on their day can beat any of the Old Firm." Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.