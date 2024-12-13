Hearts have a Conference League showdown with destiny ahead after losing to Copenhagen in Denmark.

The Jambos succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against the European regulars, to leave them on six points after five games in the league phase. A win against Petrocub is needed next week at Tynecastle to give them a strong chance of progress to the knockout round play-off.

Neil Critchley’s side had just two shots on goal the entire night and none on target, holding their hosts at until the 48th minute when Amin Chiakha. Kevin Diks then netted the winner controversially from the penalty spot, after VAR judged Craig Gordon to have committed a foul on Chiakha.

Next up before their next European match though is a key Premiership clash away at Kilmarnock on Sunday. Here are how nine pundits reacted to the Hearts defeat in Denmark.

1 . Michael Stewart (TNT Sport) "You don't want to be getting to the last game, needing a victory and still hoping that's enough. But it's a game that's winnable for Hearts, especially at home. It's not a penalty, no chance. That's a nonsense for me." | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Allan Preston (centre, Sportsound) “You need a rocking Tynecastle next Thursday night. It would be such an achievement, it really would." | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Gemma Fay (Scottish Football Podcast) "Everyone talks about Craig Gordon's age but I think you need to talk about his performances. He keeps on getting better and better, he's like a fine wine. His reaction saves were phenomenal." | SNS Group Photo Sales