It was a hammer and tongs derby that eventually neither Hearts or Hibs could find a winner in - but that doesn’t mean opinions haven’t been pouring in.
The Edinburgh rivals played out a 1-1 Premiership affair on Sunday afternoon to keep them both locked on six points in the league’s bottom two slits. Mykola Kukharevych put David Gray’s side ahead in the second half.
Young Jambo James Wilson then popped up with a memorable winner to deny Hibs the win and keep new Hearts head coach Neil Critchley’s unbeaten streak alive. Gray now takes his team to Ross County while Hearts host Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.
Here are how nine pundits reacted to the action in Leith, with a unanimous verdict ringing out and a transfer demand made.
1. Scott Allan (Sportsound)
"David Gray will be kicking himself they have a lost a goal and the kind of goal as well from a long throw. The players know, defend with everything you have got. For Hibs to get in the lead and not see the game out will be hugely disappointing as this was a must-win from a Hibs point of view." | SNS Group
2. Neil McCann (Sky)
"It took plenty of time to get real quality. I don't think the Hibs opener was of any real quality but just sheer willingness to get into the right area from Kukharevych. What a dream moment for him (Wilson), it's a big call from Critchley to pick him over Boyce. A point on reflection might be a fair result." | SNS Group
3. Stuart Lovell (Sky)
"I think Hibs had more efforts and shots on target but Hearts were in Hibs box a lot more than Hibs were in Hearts' if that makes sense. On the balance of play, a draw is about right." Photo: Michael Gillen
4. Tam McManus (X)
"Don’t take clear chances in games you get punished. Triantis has got to score to wrap up the game. Ended up hanging on for a point in the end." | SNS Group