The Premiership season is nearly up and Hearts plus Hibs stars are amongst those with decisions to make on their futures.

Two have already been made, with the Easter Road club confirming that Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson are on their way out of Leith after legendary spells. There are others who could follow them on their to the Easter Road exit door.

Hearts meanwhile have a trio of senior men who’s terms come to a close this summer. Across the entire division there are 93 known players who’s deals end and Steven Naismith’s side have already pounced on some pre-contract situations.

Blair Spittal, Yan Dhanda and James Penrice will all move to Tynecastle once deals at Motherwell, Ross County and Livingston respectively expire. Looking at players across every club including Aberdeen, Celtic, Rangers plus the Edinburgh rivals, we take a look at the stars who’s contracts are expiring this summer.