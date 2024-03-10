The next few months could see Zander Clark earn a Scottish Cup winner's medal, return to European club football and travel with Scotland to the European Championship. The goalkeeper's destiny is in his own hands and he knows it.

As current first-choice at Hearts, he is fully aware he must fend off the challenge from Craig Gordon to remain in situ. Doing so would render him a strong candidate for the plane to Germany, so a potentially enormous few months lie ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest Scotland squad will be announced this week ahead of preparatory friendlies against Netherlands and Northern Ireland later this month. Clark won't simply assume he gets a place. "I'm playing at the minute, playing well and feeling good about myself," he said. "I never get too focused on that [Scotland], I just try to do my best each week I play and give the manager a decision to make on whether I'm included or not. Obviously I'm hopeful to be in there, so I'm hoping it will be a pleasing moment when the squad is announced.

"It's a massive few months coming up. As clichéd as it sounds, I look at one game at a time. We are at the stage of the season where, with the position we find ourselves in, we know there will be a lot riding on these games. The full focus needs to be on them. We are looking to progress in the Scottish Cup and get ourselves back to Hampden. Then there is the Euros coming up as well.

"Any player who can be involved in a Scotland squad, whether they have been in there or never been in a squad, it's something they will have their eye on. They will all want to impress and I'm no different. If you keep playing and doing well in games, then hopefully you are included."

Craig Gordon is poised to step into the Hearts team for Monday night's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Morton a Cappielow Park. Gordon has played cup games with Clark enlisted for league fixtures so far this year. Should that remain the case, and provided Clark's recent impressive form continues, Scotland coach Steve Clarke will find him a difficult man to ignore for the Euro 2024 squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad