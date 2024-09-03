SNS Group

Six Hearts Premiership matches are set to be moved later this year to accommodate the club’s Europa Conference League fixtures. Involvement in UEFA’s third competition will lead to the Scottish Professional Football League rescheduling weekend games during October, November and December.

Hearts are due to face Dinamo Minsk, Omonia Nicosia, Heidenheim, Cercle Brugge, FC Copenhagen and Petrocub in their six Conference League ties. The Belarussian club Minsk are first up on Thursday, 3 October, in a game which will take place behind closed doors in Azerbaijan.

As things stand, Hearts are scheduled to face Aberdeen at Pittodrie two days later on Saturday, 5 October. However, that game is poised to be moved back 24 hours to Sunday, 6 October. The next European game is on Thursday, 24 October, when Cypriot side Omonia visit Tynecastle. As a result, the Edinburgh derby between Hibs and Hearts due to take place on Saturday, 26 October, is also in line to be switched to the Sunday, 27 October.

Heidenheim of Germany will take on Hearts in Gorgie on Thursday, 7 November, hence Rangers v Hearts is due to move from Saturday, 9 November, to Sunday, 10 November. Steven Naismith’s side then travel to Belgium to face Cercle on Thursday, 28 November. Consequently, their league match at home to Aberdeen two days later will move to Sunday, 1 December.

Hearts’ final Conference League away trip is to Denmark’s capital to meet Copenhagen on Thursday, 12 December. The Premiership match at Kilmarnock scheduled for Saturday, 14 December, is expected to take place on Sunday, 15 December. Romanian side Petrocub visit Edinburgh four days later as the league phase of the Conference League draws to a close. Consequently, Hearts v St Johnstone in the Premiership is set to switch from Saturday, 21 December, to Saturday, 22 December.