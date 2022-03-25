Aaron Hickey: AC Milan step up interest in former Hearts star and new Scotland cap

Aaron Hickey chats to Bologna team-mate Łukasz Skorupski after making his debut for Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The 19-year-old made his Scotland debut from the bench against Poland last night and has been a key player for Bologna this campaign, scoring four goals and contributing one assist in 27 appearances in Italy’s top division.

AC Milan’s interest stretches back a few months, according to the Scottish Sun. The Serie A league leaders have had him watched with a view to making a move in the summer.

It is understood technical director Paolo Maldini, one of the greatest left-backs of all time, has been impressed by Hickey’s performances.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like Maldini, Hickey is two-footed, meaning he is equally comfortable at right-back and has been tipped to move into midfield as his career progresses.

AC Milan reportedly see Hickey as a replacement for Fode Ballo-Toure in the summer. Whereby he would compete with French international Theo Hernandez for the left-back position.

Since making the move to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara from Hearts in the summer of 2020, he has made 39 appearances, establishing himself a regular starter for Siniša Mihajlović’s side.

As per SPLStats, the teenager has become the first Scot plying his trade in Serie A to be capped for the men’s national team since Graeme Souness netted for Sampdoria in 1986.

Hickey is also the first Scottish player to score in Serie A since Souness.

The player has a couple more years left on his contract at Bologna, who are well placed to make a serious profit on the £1.5m they spent to bring him to Italy from Hearts.

Hickey famously turned down Bayern Munich to join Bologna, where he felt he would get more game time.

Since then Aston Villa, Manchester City and Manchester United have been credited with an interest.

“It’s a good feeling knowing there is interest from big clubs,” Hickey told the Guardian at the end of last season.

“For now my head is in Bologna but I want to try and go to one of the big clubs in the Premier League or similar. That would be the ultimate thing for any footballer.”

Message from the editor