Levein handed Hickey his professional debut as a 16-year-old and the former Hearts boss admits he was blown away by the talented full-back's composure.

The 57-year-old revealed that Hickey fell asleep on the way to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup final in 2019 as he was so relaxed. Hickey was strongly linked with Arsenal this summer and Levein admitted he received calls from other interested English Premier League clubs.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Hearts boss told the BBC: "The interesting thing is, Aaron's actually right footed, everyone thinks he's left footed. But he's that good with both feet.

"There have not been many players that I've played with or managed who are genuinely as equally as balanced on either side. I gave him his debut.

"He played so well we played him at Celtic Park a week before the cup final. So that made up my mind about putting him into the team for the final and he was fabulous.

"He's so calm he fell asleep on the bus going to the cup final -16 year old playing in the cup final and he fell asleep.

Craig Levein gave Aaron Hickey his Hearts debut as a 16-year-old. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

"I've had phone calls from a number of Premier League clubs in the last year looking for a character reference on him. His career trajectory has just been stellar.

"I'm sure he could go to Arsenal or wherever and get more money. But I'm sure he's going to Brentford because he knows he's going to play."

Hickey has agreed a four-year contract with Brentford after making 36 league appearances in Serie A last season.

"We think that Aaron is a player with great potential, who already has an impressive number of games at a good level under his belt,” said Bees boss Thomas Frank. "We think we can help him be even better.”