Aberdeen manager latest: Dons ‘hold talks’ with ex-Sheffield United boss ahead of Hearts’ visit to Pittodrie
Robbie Neilson’s side face Celtic in Glasgow tomorrow then again in the Scottish Cup this weekend before a trip to the Granite City on March 18.
March looks set to be a massive month for Heart of Midlothian as the Jambos prepare for a double header against Celtic followed by a trip to the North East to face Aberdeen.
The Dons have been without a manager since Jim Goodwin’s sacking at the end of January but the latest news coming out of Pittodrie suggests they may finally be closing in on an appointment. The Daily Record broke the story yesterday that new Dons chief executive Alan Burrows has held talks with former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder with a view to potentially appointing the 55-year old as the club’s new head coach.
Wilder is now considered the strong favourite for the job, having previously been linked last month before being distanced from the role. However, it appears that the arrival of Burrows, the former Motherwell CEO, could be the key factor in a deal being struck between the two parties.
The 22-year managerial veteran has been out of work since leaving EFL Championship side Middlesbrough last year but is best remembered for his success with Sheffield United where he managed the Blades to Premier League promotion in 2019 before guiding them to an impressive ninth place finish. A move north of the border would mark the first time Wilder had managed outside of England in his career.
Aberdeen have been under the stewardship of caretaker boss Barry Robson since Jim Goodwin’s departure and have seen an upturn in form with the former Scotland international in the dugout. They have won three of their five fixtures with the 44-year old in charge including back-to-back wins for the first time since October, beating Livingston 1-0 at home at the end of February before getting one over their old gaffer with a 3-1 victory at Tannadice last weekend.