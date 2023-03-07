March looks set to be a massive month for Heart of Midlothian as the Jambos prepare for a double header against Celtic followed by a trip to the North East to face Aberdeen.

The Dons have been without a manager since Jim Goodwin’s sacking at the end of January but the latest news coming out of Pittodrie suggests they may finally be closing in on an appointment. The Daily Record broke the story yesterday that new Dons chief executive Alan Burrows has held talks with former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder with a view to potentially appointing the 55-year old as the club’s new head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Ex-Middlesborough manager Chris Wilder looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Middlesbrough at Bet365 Stadium on August 17, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Wilder is now considered the strong favourite for the job, having previously been linked last month before being distanced from the role. However, it appears that the arrival of Burrows, the former Motherwell CEO, could be the key factor in a deal being struck between the two parties.

The 22-year managerial veteran has been out of work since leaving EFL Championship side Middlesbrough last year but is best remembered for his success with Sheffield United where he managed the Blades to Premier League promotion in 2019 before guiding them to an impressive ninth place finish. A move north of the border would mark the first time Wilder had managed outside of England in his career.