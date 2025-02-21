Aberdeen star tells Hearts they've signed a 'dangerous star' primed for big Scottish football impact
An Aberdeen star has revealed his Hearts transfer advice to an ace the Jambos signed in January - and admits he expects a big Scottish football impact.
Neil Critchley’s side recruited heavily in the winter market with the likes of Elton Kabangu, Jamie McCart, Michael Steinwender and Harry Milne. Another player who came in over the course of the window was Sander Kartum, a midfielder who arrived from Norwegian side Brann.
One player who knows all about what Kartum can do is Aberdeen enforcer Sivert Heltne Nilsen. He moved to the Dons last summer after time with Brann and has played regularly for boss Jimmy Thelin since coming into Pittodrie. Nilsen got to play with Kartum while in Norway and has listed four key traits the experienced star has.
He is of the belief that Kartum will thrive at Hearts. A Conference League clash with St Mirren earlier this season while at Brann is also something that Nilsen believes will work to Kartum’s benefit. He said: “I spoke to Sander when I saw the news about him joining Hearts.
“We played together at Brann, I was number six and he was number eight, and he is a very good player, his left foot is very dangerous. I will be telling the guys here that before we play Hearts next time. We can’t let him get the ball on that side.
“He is very good driving with the ball during counter-attacks, he is quick. I think he will adapt well to Scottish football, he has a lot of fighting spirit.
“He played for Brann against St Mirren in Europe earlier in the season so he will have known a little bit about what to expect.
“I think he is a very good signing for Hearts, he will suit the game here. When games open up and there are counter-attacks, that plays to his strengths.”
