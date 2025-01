Sky Sports will broadcast Aberdeen v Hearts live on Sunday afternoon but both teams will be missing a number of key players. The injury count at Pittodrie and Tynecastle is extensive and there is also a suspension factored in.

Hearts head north looking to continue their recent good form after starting 2025 with victories over Motherwell and Dundee United. Aberdeen, however, are winless in their last 10 games and badly need a result.

Here is the latest injury news from both camps:

Frankie Kent (Hearts): Out The centre-back is out with a knee injury.

Vincente Besuijen (Aberdeen): Out Expected be out till April with a groin injury.

Gerald Taylor (Hearts): Out The right-back is another one sidelined with a damaged knee, although he has resumed light training.

Slobodan Rubezic (Aberdeen): Out The big centre-back is suspended after his red card at Motherwell.