Aberdeen’s phenomenal winning streak continued with their 3-2 victory over a spirited Hearts side at Pittodrie. An 87th-minute winning goal by substitute Ante Palaversa settled an enthralling fixture and ensured the Tynecastle side remain bottom of the Premiership despite an impassioned display in the north east.

Topi Keskinen’s deflected opening goal was cancelled out by Frankie Kent’s headed equaliser for the visitors. Kenneth Vargas missed a complete sitter after the break before Blair Spittal put Hearts 2-1 ahead. Moments later, Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin drew the match level at 2-2 in the week he earned his first Scotland call-up.

After the Hearts midfielder Jorge Grant was red-carded for a second booking, Palaversa rammed home a late goal to decide this game and give the Pittodrie manager Jimmy Thelin his 13th consecutive victory. It was tough on the away side given their performance showed greater desire and application than any other they have produced this season so far.

Following Thursday night’s European exertions in Azerbaijan, Hearts flew directly to Aberdeen to prepare for this Premiership meeting. The 2-1 victory over Dinamo Minsk in Sumqayit was the Tynecastle side’s first win of the season. It was always a significant challenge to get a second at Pittodrie given Aberdeen had won 12 out of 12 matches under new manager Jimmy Thelin.

Interim manager Liam Fox made six changes to Hearts’ starting line-up. Thelin, unsurprisingly kept faith with a recognised first 11 seeking to keep pace with Celtic at the top of the league. The hosts started with energy, pace and aggression and moved ahead inside three minutes.

Right-back Nicky Devlin dispossessed Stephen Kingsley inside the visitors’ half, then Leighton Clarkson and Jamie McGrath combined before McGrath slid the ball through to Keskinen in the inside-right channel. The Finn’s low right-footed shot ricocheted off Kye Rowles and over the diving Craig Gordon into the net.

Hearts responded fairly well after going behind and replaced Kingsley, who didn’t look 100 per cent, with James Penrice. Captain Lawrence Shankland had a couple of efforts at Dimitar Mitov in the Aberdeen goal, and Blair Spittal was a constant presence in midfield. They forced a deserved equalising goal 10 minutes from the interval. For the second game in succession, it came from a Penrice corner.

The left-back’s inswinging delivery was fumbled by Mitov and landed with Shankland at the back post. He had the presence of mind to loft it over the face of goal to Kent, who stooped unmarked to nod home for a 1-1 half-time scoreline. It could have been 2-1 to the men from Edinburgh had Kye Rowles’ 43rd-minute free header from Yan Dhanda’s cross been more accurate. Aberdeen also appealed strongly for a penalty when Kent seemed to catch McGrath with his head inside the box, but referee John Beaton was unmoved.

Shankland was walking the proverbial disciplinary tightrope after a series of first-half fouls which earned him a yellow card against his former club. Pittodrie locals bayed for Beaton to take stronger action whenever possible and it is fair to say the Aberdeen defence felt the force of his physicality.

On 54 minutes, a glaring chance to take the lead was passed up by Vargas. He stole the ball in between Jack MacKenzie and Gavin Molloy and sped off towards goal. Facing Mitov in a one-against-one, the Costa Rican’ chipped the ball over both goalkeeper and crossbar with Shankland to his right awaiting a rolled pass for a tap-in. The disbelief among the visiting players and staff was clear from the number of hands on heads.

Spittal demonstrated how it should be done on 62 minutes. Another Penrice corner was punched out by Mitov, and the former Motherwell midfielder collected the loose ball before dispatching a stunning right-footed shot curling away from the Bulgarian keeper and into the bottom corner. It was a goal which summed up Spittal’s outstanding and relentless performance. However, Hearts’ advantage was short-lived.

Two minutes later, Nicky Devlin ventured forward to feed Keskinen. His cross hit Rowles and landed kindly for Devlin to plant first-time beyond Gordon. At 2-2, this was a thoroughly enjoyable game which was there for both sides to win. Hearts’ chances of three points were hindered when reduced to 10 men on 74 minutes as Jorge Grant earned a second booking for fouling the Aberdeen substitute Duk. His first was for dissent in the aftermath of Devlin’s goal.

Tackles by then were unforgiving - as they often are in an Aberdeen-Hearts match - and a number of incidents drew howls of complaint from the home support. They drove the men in red forward and Croatian Palaversa settled the game. Duk outpaced the visiting sub Adam Forrester down the left and his low cutback rolled nicely into Palaversa’s path for a high finish giving Gordon no chance.

Tempers frayed at full-time with a few players exchanging verbals before leaving the field. Hearts will feel aggrieved at taking nothing from this encounter. There was genuine improvement in their attitude under interim manager Liam Fox, but Aberdeen are on a winning run which is looking hard to stop.

