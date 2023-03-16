Aberdeen v Hearts: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds; referee

Match details

Who: Aberdeen v Hearts. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. When: Saturday, March 18. Kick-off 3pm. Referee: David Dickinson (Don Robertson on VAR).

TV and ticket info

Hearts defeated Aberdeen 5-0 at Tynecastle the last time the teams met. Picture: SNS

The SPFL no longer permits live streaming inside the UK & Ireland for games at 3pm. But international subscribers can watch live on Hearts TV.

Hearts have sold out their ticket allocation for the match in the north east.

Team news

Lawrence Shankland, Robert Snodgrass and Alex Cochrane are all expected to return for Hearts after the trio missed the recent double-header with Celtic. Stephen Humphrys remains a doubt.

Peter Haring won’t be expected back until after the international break. Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett, Liam Boyce, Beni Baningime and Gary Mackay-Steven are long-term absentees.

Form guide

Hearts have lost three of their last four and four of their last seven, but all but one of those results came against either Celtic or Rangers. In fact, the 2-0 defeat to Motherwell last month was the only loss that’s came against a side other than the big two in Glasgow since the last time they visited Pittodrie in October.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, have won three out of give games since Barry Robson took temporary charge.

Head-to-head

Hearts, while doing well at Tynecastle against the Dons of late, have a dismal recent record at Pittodrie. They’ve lost on each of their last six trips and haven’t found victory in nine, the last coming in May 2016. Hearts did, however, win 5-0 in the last match between the sides.

Manager thoughts

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson said: “If we finish third twice in a row then it’s the first time since the early 00’s that we’ve done that, and we’ve had a European campaign. We’re sitting in a very good position. Aberdeen and Hibs, and a number of other teams, have improved, as have we ourselves and now it’s a fight to get that third position. The most important thing is the game on Saturday. It’s not about focusing on when we’re going to secure it, if we’re going to secure it…win the game on Saturday and it puts us in a brilliant position.”

Bookies’ odds

Home 31/20, Draw 23/10, Away 9/5, with Bet365.

