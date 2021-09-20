Aidan Denholm: Promising Hearts youngster joins Berwick Rangers on loan
Hearts youngster Aidan Denholm has joined Berwick Rangers on loan until January.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 3:34 pm
The 17-year-old will gain first-team experience with the Lowland League side.
Denholm was part of Robbie Neilson’s squad earlier in the season, making the bench on four occasions.
The midfielder was handed his debut in the 3-0 win over Cove Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup in June, coming off the bench for the final 13 minutes.
Neilson was keen for the club’s promising youngsters to get regular football.
Read More
Read MoreLiam Boyce's goal ratio shows Hearts striker is priceless as he nears John Rober...