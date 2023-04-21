Alan Forrest answers Robert Snodgrass claims as Hearts attacker reflects on prior dressing room 'poison'

The 35-year-old Scottish international spoke out on Thursday morning for the first time since being told by interim boss Steven Naismith that he didn’t have a future at the club.

In the message, posted on social media, Snodgrass seemed to hint that there were problems with squad harmony, writing: “The previous six weeks had been a real challenge for us all. But that’s when a TEAM sticks TOGETHER, digs in and fights for the guy next to you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forrest insists he’s bemused by Snodgrass’ insinuation as this remains a group of players united in the goal of turning recent dire form around and reclaiming third place in the cinch Premiership.

Robert Snodgrass (middle right) congratulates Alan Forrest after scoring in Hearts' 3-2 win over St Johnstone in late December. Picture: SNS

“Yeah,” he responded when asked if he was surprised by Snodgrass’ tweet, “because I think we have a good group here and we have that unity. Just cos results have been bad questions are going to be asked. I think we just stick together and try to get a couple of results because we know it can turn again.

"I feel that in training this week and last week, even under the previous manager, I feel as if the attitude and commitment was always there. It is just a sticky run we are on just now but I have every confidence that we can turn things around.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forrest himself knows a thing or two about toxic dressing room atmospheres having experienced it earlier in this career as he was coming through at Ayr United.

“Maybe in my time at Ayr, when I was a younger boy, I experienced that. Looking back now, I see there was friction. That’s why I know now that there’s not that here, nowhere near to that level,” he said.

“I just think there was a bit of poison in the dressing room [at Ayr]. But now it’s nowhere near that. We’ve got a good group here, and everybody is pulling in the same direction.

“I feel as if everybody’s got good intentions and everybody wants to get back on it. That’s why I feel as if it’s got to turn for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Message from the editor