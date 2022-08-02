Alan Forrest ready to make Easter Road erupt after gleaning info on Hibs-Hearts derby

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His calm finish broke the deadlock in Saturday’s opening Premiership victory over Ross County and he now heads across Edinburgh to face Hibs in confident mood.

Forrest joined Hearts from Livingston in June but has never experienced a match between the Capital rivals. Team-mates and coaches alike have helped prepare him for what to expect on Sunday, and the 25-year-old is eager to make an impact.

“I’ve never played in a derby before so I’ll be really excited if I’m chosen to play,” he told the Evening News. “The boys have talked me through the Edinburgh derby because I’ve never experienced it. From what they are saying, it sounds unreal.

“A few of the boys said it’s a bit mental with the flares and stuff like that, but they all enjoyed the atmosphere and the pressure. I can imagine if you score in that kind of the game then the place will erupt.

“Scoring my first league goal stands me in good stead and the win stands the team in good stead for this week. As a new signing and a forward player, you are judged on goals and assists. If you get them early, it settles you in. I want to contribute as much as I can.

“You can see there is a good bunch and a strong squad here. Players who didn’t start on Saturday can come in and do a job, which keeps healthy competition. Players will be needed with all the games we have to play.”

County’s bold first-half performance unsettled Hearts before Forrest and Barrie McKay put them two goals ahead. Jordan White’s reply completed a 2-1 final scoreline and Forrest is aware of the improvement needed against Hibs.

Hearts winger Alan Forrest scored his first league goal against Ross County.

“We will need to play better than that first half on Saturday going into this game. The boys have put that behind us and I think we will be ready to go on Sunday,” he said.

“We didn't play our best in the first half but credit to Ross County, they had us really up against it. I thought we were a lot better in the second half. I was delighted to get the goal to put us 1-0 up and then we managed to get the second. I’m buzzing I managed to score and ultimately that we got three points.

“I gave the ball to Jorge [Grant] at the edge of the box, he’s put a good reverse through to Alex and I thought I would gamble. Luckily, I was in a good area for the cutback and I managed to guide it in.